Road safety measures are being strengthened in HP: Transport minister

HP transport minister Bikram Singh on Saturday said that a ‘Good Samaritan’ is a person who without expectation voluntarily comes forward for immediate assistance or emergency care to a person injured in an accident within the ‘Golden Hour’.

He was addressing the third meeting of state transport development and road safety council. Bikram said that Himachal Road Safety Fund and Activities Rules, 2022, have been notified by the government under which implementation and strengthening of road safety measures and activities are being ensured.

“The state government has released ₹18.38 crore for road safety and a road safety action plan of ₹28.52 crore has been proposed for the year 2022-23,” said the minister.

He said a road safety cell has been established in which officers of PWD, police, health and education departments have been included. “Accident-prone black spots are being removed and ₹75 lakh has been released to the police department for liquor sensors and speed check radars. The speed limit of vehicles has been revised,” he added.

Singh said for school students, a course on road safety has been prepared in collaboration with HP State Council of Educational Research and Training, Solan, which would commence from classes 6 till 10 in the coming academic session.

The transport minister said that in the last 4.5 years, his Department has earned revenue of ₹1,985.93 crore under various heads.

DGP Sanjay Kundu said the need of the hour was to make provision for pedestrian paths on the roads as well as integrated transport management system and traffic police stations.