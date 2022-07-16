Road safety measures are being strengthened in HP: Transport minister
HP transport minister Bikram Singh on Saturday said that a ‘Good Samaritan’ is a person who without expectation voluntarily comes forward for immediate assistance or emergency care to a person injured in an accident within the ‘Golden Hour’.
He was addressing the third meeting of state transport development and road safety council. Bikram said that Himachal Road Safety Fund and Activities Rules, 2022, have been notified by the government under which implementation and strengthening of road safety measures and activities are being ensured.
“The state government has released ₹18.38 crore for road safety and a road safety action plan of ₹28.52 crore has been proposed for the year 2022-23,” said the minister.
He said a road safety cell has been established in which officers of PWD, police, health and education departments have been included. “Accident-prone black spots are being removed and ₹75 lakh has been released to the police department for liquor sensors and speed check radars. The speed limit of vehicles has been revised,” he added.
Singh said for school students, a course on road safety has been prepared in collaboration with HP State Council of Educational Research and Training, Solan, which would commence from classes 6 till 10 in the coming academic session.
The transport minister said that in the last 4.5 years, his Department has earned revenue of ₹1,985.93 crore under various heads.
DGP Sanjay Kundu said the need of the hour was to make provision for pedestrian paths on the roads as well as integrated transport management system and traffic police stations.
IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next four days in Himachal
Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul said a yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rains, lightning and thunderstorm in mid plains, mid hills and high hills from July 17 to 19. There is an orange alert for widespread heavy rainfall and thunderstorm on July 20. Dalhousie recorded 25.5 degrees day temperature. Keylong was the coldest with 10.4 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Bhuntar got 33.3mm rainfall while Hamirpur experienced 10mm rainfall.
Rush to inaugurate ‘half-built’ E-way sign of ‘make-do’ culture: Akhilesh
On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bundelkhand Expressway, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav accused the government of rushing to inaugurate the “half-complete” expressway and championing a “chaltaau” (make-do) culture. “So, even with the defence corridor near it, the BJP government could not construct an airstrip like the one constructed on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway during the Samajwadi Party government,” Akhilesh said. The project took 28 months to complete, according to the government.
Lonavla bans entry for sightseeing visitors
Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on July 13 issued an order banning assembly of five or more people at trekking routes, forts and tourist places under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) till July 17. “It is just an extension of the order issued by the district collector. People are allowed to stay in Lonavla,” said Pandit Patil, chief executive officer, Lonavla municipal council.
Congress launches campaign against BJP from HP’s apple belt
Two days after Samyut Kisan Morcha took to the streets against the spiralling input cost of packaging material for fruits in Himachal Pradesh, the opposition Congress on Saturday launched a 'Halla Bol' (raise your voice) protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party government. Shimla rural legislator Vikramaditya Singh, who is also party's general secretary, launched the campaign from Rohru – the assembly constituency his father former CM Virbhadra Singh represented five times.
Murals removed temporarily to ease traffic flow on Ganeshkhind road
The murals depicting the city's journey from Punawadi to Modern Pune, under the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee flyover at the Agriculture College junction in Shivajinagar, have been removed to facilitate traffic on Ganeshkhind road. The murals were part of a beautification project undertaken five years ago using the MLA funds of a former member of the legislative assembly, Anil Bhosale, which were to the tune of crores of rupees.
