Roads closed, schools shut as rain batters Jammu

Overnight torrential rains that triggered landslides on vital road links and flashfloods in rivers affected normal life across Jammu region on Tuesday, damaging two structures that led to the closure of some inter-district roads, officials said. Uprooted trees and debris block the Kotranka-Khawas road after a landslide at Kanja, in Rajouri district on Tuesday. (PTI)

Authorities in Rajouri and Poonch districts also ordered the closure of all schools in view of the heavy rains and adverse weather conditions.

A 300 metre stretch of a link road was washed away in heavy rains at Guptkashi in Reasi district cutting of government middle school. The school has around 250 students. Locals have appealed to the administration to restore the affected stretch at the earliest.

“A landslide late on Monday had blocked Katra-Shiv Khori road but the debris was cleared on Tuesday and the road has been restored,” said the officer.

At least eight houses of Gujjars were swept away in Javed Nagar area of Nikki Tawi island along Tawi River on Tuesday. “While two houses were completely swept away, around six others were damaged due to flashfloods in Tawi River,” said Phallain Mandal police post incharge SI Balbir Singh. “The affected families have been shifted to the houses of their relatives,” he added.

The strong currents of swollen river caused soil erosion and as a result the houses were damaged, he added. The officer informed that there was no loss of human life and cattle.

Significant rainfall was recorded between 8.30 pm on Monday and 6.30 am on Tuesday, MeT department officials said, adding Reasi recorded 280.5 mm rainfall, followed by Kathua with 148 mm, and 96 mm each in Samba and Jammu districts.

It triggered flash floods, landslides, and mudslides in various places, the officials said, adding no casualties have been recorded. “While the pilgrimage by foot to holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi remains unaffected, helicopter and battery car services have been suspended in view of heavy rainfall and poor visibility in Trikuta Hills,” said a police officer.

Part of high school damaged in Poonch

Part of a high school building in Surankote area of Poonch district was severely damaged after a flash flood struck during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The flashflood swept away a 200-foot-long shed adjacent to the high school and a sports room, destroying all records and sports items, said an official.

A cowshed collapsed in Jaglanoo village in Rajouri district, causing loss of property and livestock, he said.

Traffic disruptions on Jammu-Srinagar highway

The heavy rainfall since Monday night has caused multiple road blockages across Rajouri district, disrupting vehicular movement in several areas. In Rajouri, the Kotranka–Khawas road has been closed at Kanja, while the Rajouri–Thanamandi–Surankote road remains shut following a landslide between DKG and Bufliyaz.

The Ghambir Mughlan–Thanamandi road is also blocked at several points, including Bhattian Morh and adjoining stretches, due to debris.

The Jammu–Srinagar highway also experienced traffic jams at Jagti when the road was flooded, causing disruption to traffic.

Continuous rainfall since Monday night has led to a rise in water levels of rivers and streams in Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities have issued an alert, urging people to stay away from water bodies. The Chenab River in Reasi was flowing at a high level and washed away a crucial road patch at Gupt Kashi in Reasi.

The MeT department has forecast rain and thunderstorms across many parts of the Jammu division from August 12–15, with chances of heavy showers at some places. The MeT had issued a red alert for Udhampur, Reasi, Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, maximum surface wind speeds greater than 60 kmph in gusts, and heavy rain above 15 mm/h.

The Met department has forecast generally cloudy with light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places with possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated to scattered places of Jammu division in Reasi, Udhampur, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Doda amd Rajouri mainly towards night/early morning hours till August 15.

12 pilgrims injured as vehicle overturns in Ramban

Meanwhile, at least 12 pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh were injured when their vehicle overturned on the roadside in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday amid rains.

The tourists were heading for Kashmir in a tempo traveller. The accident occurred at Dalwas along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

They said all the injured persons were evacuated to a hospital by rescuers, and their condition is said to be stable