Robbers decamp with 1.15L from cash transfer facility

Five miscreants stole ₹1.15 lakh from a money transfer facility in Makkar Colony in Giaspura on Monday afternoon and escaped on a bike. When the shopkeeper tried to resist, the accused scared him off with a gun. The police have procured the footage and are trying to identify the accused. (HT Photo)

After getting information about the incident, the Sahnewal police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The incident has been captured in the CCTVs installed in the shop. The police have procured the footage and are trying to identify the accused.

Vikas Kumar, owner of Vikas Telecom in Makkar Colony, said he was making money transactions for the customers. Meanwhile, two masked men barged into the shop, while their three aides remained outside to keep a tab on the outside activities. The accused flashed a gun and took away all the cash.

The victim stated that he tried to resist, but the accused pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him. The accused took away ₹85,000 from the cash box and ₹30,000 from his possession before escaping. All five miscreants fled on two bikes parked in the street.

Giaspura police post in-charge ASI Dharminder Singh said it is suspected that the miscreants executed the robbery following a conspiracy. It is suspected that they did recce before committing the crime. The locals, when enquired, informed the police that the miscreants made several rounds in the street before executing the robbery.

He added that the police are scanning the CCTVs and trying to identify the accused.

On being informed, CIA staff 3 team of Ludhiana police commissionerate also reached the spot and investigated the spot. The police suspect that the same gang had executed a robbery at a jewelry shop on Chandigarh Road around 25 days ago.