Robbers fire shots, make off with liquor, cigarettes, cash in Zirakpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 16, 2024 09:16 AM IST

Zirakpur police have launched a manhunt for the accused, who arrived in a Tata Tiago car and brazenly walked towards the liquor vend brandishing firearms

Firing two shots, four robbers made off with cigarettes worth 8,000 and 4,000 in cash from a roadside stall, shortly after executing another gunpoint robbery at a nearby liquor vend on the Zirakpur-Shimla highway in Baltana on Tuesday night.

Threatening the liquor vend worker at gunpoint, the robbers snatched 15,000 in cash and also picked liquor bottles worth around 16,000. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused, who arrived in a Tata Tiago car and brazenly walked towards the liquor vend brandishing firearms.

Satish Kumar, who works at the said liquor vend, told police that he was alone at work, when three men broke in around 11 pm.

Threatening him at gunpoint, they snatched 15,000 in cash and also picked liquor bottles worth around 16,000.

Their fourth accomplice stood guard outside, where he directed a cigarette vendor, Ravinder, to pack up all cigarettes.

When Ravinder refused, the accused fired two bullets that hit his stall. Snatching Ravinder's money and cigarettes, all four fled in their car towards Panchkula.

A senior police officer said, “We are checking all CCTV cameras installed nearby to trace their escape routes. We will arrest them soon.”

A case under Sections 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death), 336 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety), 34 (act done by several persons) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Arms Act.

