Robbers loot gold worth ₹3-cr, ₹40L cash from Gurdaspur jeweller

A jeweller, living in a posh locality here, was robbed of ₹40 lakh cash, gold worth ₹3 crore and a car in broad daylight after armed robbers held the family hostage on Thursday morning. Cops recording statement of victims in Gurdaspur on Thursday. (HT)

The incident took place at the residence of the jeweller identified as Varun Mahajan at Scheme No 5 of the Improvement Trust located on Jail Road in Gurdaspur town at around 8.30 am when four robbers in Nihang attire barged into the house.

Mahajan said that the robbers first approached his driver, who was washing the cars outside the house, and asked him to call someone from inside the house.

“When the driver went inside, the robbers followed him and forcefully entered the house. As soon as they got inside, the accused pointed a pistol at the children and held the entire family hostage. The robbers then took out a cutter from a bag and threatened to cut off the children’s fingers if any of the family members cried and did not hand over all the gold and cash. They asked the family to hand over the keys to the locker where the valuable items, including gold, were locked. Terrified, the family complied,” Mahajan said in his complaint to the police.

The complaint further added that the robbers looted gold jewellery worth around ₹2 to ₹3 crore, ₹40 lakh in cash, several expensive mobile phones, and also fled with a car belonging to the family.

“Before leaving, they also took away the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed at the house to destroy evidence,” Mahajan added in his complaint.

Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Aditya, who visited the spot, said teams have been assigned to trace the robbers, and an FIR has been registered in this regard.

Govt must issue arms license to bizmen: Gurdaspur MP

Reacting to the daylight robbery, Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa slammed the AAP government in Punjab over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and said the police were directly responsible for the recent incident.

Randhawa said it was unfortunate for Punjab that the government and the police had “surrendered before criminals.”

Randhawa criticised the DGP and Gurdaspur SSP and said, “Who will provide security to traders and shopkeepers?”

Randhawa also appealed to the Gurdaspur deputy commissioner to issue arms licences to major business owners and their families.