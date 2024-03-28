Robbers snatch 11 lakh, car from Hisar resident

Three bike-borne robbers snatched ₹11 lakh and a car from a Hisar resident by throwing chilli powder into his eyes in Fatehabad on Tuesday, the police said. Three bike-borne robbers snatched ₹ 11 lakh and a car from a Hisar resident by throwing chilli powder into his eyes in Fatehabad on Tuesday, the police said. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

Hisar resident Monu in his complaint to the police said that he is working as a rice dealer, and he arrived near Tohana in his car when three youths asked for direction.

“When I was telling them the address, they suddenly threw chilli powder into my eyes and snatched ₹11 lakh and my car. One of them opened fire at me and I sustained injuries on my arm,” he added.

Fatehabad DSP Shamsher Singh said that the rice dealer is stable, and teams have been formed to arrest the robbers.

“We are checking CCTV footage to identify the accused,” the DSP added.

A case of theft and attempt to murder has been registered.