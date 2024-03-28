 Robbers snatch ₹11 lakh, car from Hisar resident - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Robbers snatch 11 lakh, car from Hisar resident

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 28, 2024 07:22 AM IST

Hisar resident Monu in his complaint to the police said that he is working as a rice dealer, and he arrived near Tohana in his car when three youths asked for direction. “When I was telling them the address, they suddenly threw chilli powder into my eyes and snatched ₹11 lakh and my car. One of them opened fire at me and I sustained injuries on my arm,” he added.

Three bike-borne robbers snatched 11 lakh and a car from a Hisar resident by throwing chilli powder into his eyes in Fatehabad on Tuesday, the police said.

Three bike-borne robbers snatched <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh and a car from a Hisar resident by throwing chilli powder into his eyes in Fatehabad on Tuesday, the police said. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
Three bike-borne robbers snatched 11 lakh and a car from a Hisar resident by throwing chilli powder into his eyes in Fatehabad on Tuesday, the police said. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

Hisar resident Monu in his complaint to the police said that he is working as a rice dealer, and he arrived near Tohana in his car when three youths asked for direction.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“When I was telling them the address, they suddenly threw chilli powder into my eyes and snatched 11 lakh and my car. One of them opened fire at me and I sustained injuries on my arm,” he added.

Fatehabad DSP Shamsher Singh said that the rice dealer is stable, and teams have been formed to arrest the robbers.

“We are checking CCTV footage to identify the accused,” the DSP added.

A case of theft and attempt to murder has been registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On