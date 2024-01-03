A gang of at least 10 miscreants targeted a factory in Phase 5, Focal Point, on intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Robbers target processing unit, decamp with scrap metal in Ludhiana. (HT)

The miscreants held the security guard captive and robbed iron, copper and aluminium scrap from the factory. While escaping, the miscreants took away the mobile phone of the security guard also.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Focal Point police registered an FIR against unidentified accused following a complaint lodged by Tarun Bajaj of Kundanpuri of Civil Lines, who is manager of the factory.

The complainant said that he came to know about the incident after the security guard Rampal Singh informed him about the incident. He added that the miscreants barged in the factory, locked the security guard in a room, loaded scrap from the factory in a vehicle and fled.

ASI Nirmal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 457, 380, 342 of the IPC has been registered against unidentified accused at Focal Point police station.

The police have initiated the investigation into the matter and are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras to trace the accused.

Recently, the city police had arrested six miscreants who were involved in executing robberies and theft in textile and yarn factories.