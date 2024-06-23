Robust security needed for protecting Amarnath pilgrims: Kashmir IG

During a security review meeting and inspection for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP) VK Birdi emphasised the need for “robust and sustained security measures” to protect the pilgrims from any harm from anti-national elements (ANE). Kashmir IG chaired a meeting with the officers of police and central armed police forces. (HT File)

Birdi had on Saturday visited Navyug Tunnel to Chandanwari in Pahalgam, one of the two base camps for the pilgrimage, to inspect the security arrangements to be put in place along the yatra route and at various camping sites. He also chaired a meeting with the officers of police and central armed police forces.

“The inspection of the security bandobast was aimed at ensuring a safe and seamless pilgrimage for all participants. Emphasis was laid on monitoring, strict vigil & patrolling to prevent any security breaches,” a police spokesperson said.

The security arrangements at various camping sites were also closely examined by the IGP.

“The inspection included an evaluation of on ground deployment, Access control, AS check teams and their paraphernalia, besides surveillance systems and emergency response protocols,” the spokesperson said.

The 52-day pilgrimage this year will start on June 29 from Baltal(Ganderbal) and Pahalgam(Anantnag) routes.

The IGP while “lauding the efforts of police and CAPFs in maintaining a high level of vigilance and preparedness” stressed upon them to maintain the same spirit during the entire period of Yatra-2024.

“At Chandanwari, IGP Kashmir took a detailed review of the security measures put in place for the yatra with the officers of police & CAPFs. They discussed the current security scenario and strategies to further strengthen the safety of the yatra,” the spokesperson said.

They also deliberated upon coordination mechanisms, intelligence sharing, and contingency plans to address any potential threats. V.K Birdi reiterated the commitment of police and CAPFs to ensure the safety and well-being of all pilgrims.

“He also urged the officers to remain alert and proactive in their duties,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the IGP was briefed by the officers about the proposed security measures/arrangements to be put in place for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra-2024. The briefing included Access Control, ASCs, arrangements for camp security, use of modern/technical gadgets, road opening parties, laterals and preparations for disaster management etc.

“The officers were also directed by the chairing officer to ensure better coordination & synergy with different security agencies working on ground for peaceful conduct of the yatra. He also directed the officers to make adequate use of modern security gadgets/technology including CCTVs, drones so as to enhance the security surveillance grid and thwart evil designs of ANEs and terrorists,” he said.