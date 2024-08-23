Rodent menace plagues Ludhiana bus stand

Among the other places that face rodent infestation, the city’s interstate bus stand stands out as one. Rodents can be seen running amok at the food stalls, drinking tap water and scurrying around in the washrooms, raising serious concerns over hygiene and basic amenities. Rats have dug holes near the pillars supporting ceilings at the Bus stand in Ludhiana on Friday, August 23, 2024. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

Notably, this Amar Shaheed Sukdev Interstate Bus Terminal marks the footfalls of a large population of passengers who frequently purchase eatables and potable water from the stall, overrun by rodents.

A food stall vendor revealed that he poured the formula on his own expense near his shop to keep these pests at bay, but the problem remains the same.

Gauri Shankar, another food stall owner said that rodent infestation has been prevalent for many months. They destroy the cartoons of food items lying in his shop, forcing him to return the damaged goods back to the wholesellers, causing loss to his business.

The rodent menace reaches beyond the food stalls, with the pests also infesting the washrooms, making it difficult for commuters to access basic sanitation facilities.

Rodents can be found in every corner of the bus stand, where they have severely damaged the infrastructure. They have dug holes near the pillars that support the ceilings.

The situation is even worse near the parking lot, where they have damaged the walls and pathways behind the bus stand.

These rodents are reportedly breeding in the sewage pipes left neglected near the boundary walls at entry gates of the parking lot.

An official at the enquiry counter said,”Our luggage bags and important papers are also destroyed by these creatures, causing hurdles in our daily jobs.”

Station supervisor Jitendar Singh, acknowledging the issue said,”These rodents have even damaged the computer hardware such as mouse and keyboards and electrical appliances installed in our office. We have raised the issue with the concerned state transport department urging them for pest control.”

Similarly, earlier the same problem has also persisted at the Ludhiana railway station and civil hospital, compelling the authorities here to collaborate with the zoology department of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to combat their breeding.