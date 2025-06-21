Rohtak: Another liquor contractor gunned down, this time in Jind

A 27-year-old liquor contractor was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a vend at Kharak Ramji village in Jind on Friday evening, police said. According to the Jind police spokesperson, the incident took place when Virender was sitting outside his vend on the outskirts of the village. (HT photo for representation)

The deceased has been identified as Virender alias Binder. He was facing nearly half-a-dozen criminal cases, including attempt to murder said police. The killing comes a week after a wine contractor was gunned down in broad daylight near Meena Market on the busy Delhi–Ambala National Highway on June 13.

The Opposition has launched a scathing attack on the Nayab singh Saini-led BJP government in the state alleging breakdown of law and order machinery.

According to the Jind police spokesperson, the incident took place when Virender was sitting outside his vend on the outskirts of the village. “The assailants opened fire at the contractor who tried to enter a nearby house but was chased by attackers who continued firing at him. The victim received bullet injuries and was rushed to the Jind civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” added the spokesperson.

“After hearing bullet shots, the villagers rushed to the spot. The assailants snatched two bikes from them at gunpoint and fled from the spot,” the official said.

Police officials from Jind Sadar police station rushed to the spot to collect evidence. The police said an FIR will be registered after recording statements of the victim’s family members.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Ambala and Karnal police have arrested three men in connection with the June 13 killing of liquor contractor Shantanu.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Sujal from Indri (Karnal), Shubam Khurana of Shahabad, and Baljinder Singh alias “Mangu” of Barara (Ambala). Police officials said that all three were picked up in a joint operation based on specific leads developed during the investigation.

According to the police, Shantanu had briefly stopped his car near Meena Market to buy something when two assailants on a sports bike intercepted him and opened fire. Around seven to eight bullets were fired, hitting him multiple times. He was rushed to Adesh Hospital but was declared dead.

The victim, who hailed from Jhajjar, was travelling with his driver, Prince, and liquor vend in-charge, Aniket, at the time of the attack.

Ambala STF DSP Aman Kumar said preliminary investigations point to rivalry in the liquor trade as a possible motive behind the killing. According to police officials, these attacks may be part of a larger pattern of violence linked to territory and trade disputes within the state’s liquor syndicates.