Rohtak: Ayushman officer suspended after private hospital charges beneficiary

Haryana food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Rajesh Nagar on Friday recommended the suspension of Ayushman Bharat nodal officer in Bhiwani following the reports that a private hospital allegedly charged a woman patient despite her treatment being covered under the Ayushman scheme. The action was taken during a monthly district grievances committee meeting on Friday. (HT File)

The action was taken during a monthly district grievances committee meeting on Friday.

The complaint was filed by Ranjana Sharma, a resident of Naya Bazaar, who alleged that she was admitted to an Ayushman-empanelled private hospital after suffering severe abdominal pain. Doctors reportedly informed her that her fallopian tube had ruptured and an immediate surgery was required.

According to the complaint, hospital staff assured her that treatment would be free under the Ayushman card, but collected ₹5,000 before surgery and later demanded another ₹18,000 at the time of discharge.

Sharma later lodged a complaint on the Ayushman helpline. After developing complications following the surgery, she sought treatment at the civil hospital.

During the meeting, chief medical officer Dr Raghuvari Shandilya informed the minister that the hospital had already received online payments under the Ayushman scheme for the patient’s treatment. As per scheme guidelines, empanelled hospitals are not allowed to charge beneficiaries separately for treatment covered under the scheme.

The hospital had been directed to refund ₹3,050 within seven days but failed to do so. The minister was informed that Ayushman nodal officer Vinod Sharma had not taken action against the hospital despite the complaint and recommended the suspension of the nodal officer. He also directed formation of an inquiry committee and ordered cancellation of the hospital’s empanelment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme till completion of the investigation.

During the meeting, the minister heard 14 public complaints, resolving nine on the spot while issuing directions on the remaining cases. Most complaints were related to irregular drinking water supply in different areas.