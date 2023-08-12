Rohtak: Class-10 girl on way to school abducted, raped by 3 men; 1 arrested

A Class-10 student was abducted on the way to her school and gangraped by three men, in a village in Rohtak on Friday. Police have arrested one of the accused, while a hunt is on for the two others. Police have arrested two of the accused, identified as Sahil and Vicky, involved in the Rohtak girl’s rape while a hunt is on for the third accused. (HT File)

As per the girl’s father, the accused, after taking turns to rape her, took her to a hotel in Rohtak, where one of them raped her again.

Family members are demanding action against the hotel in question for providing room to the accused even though there was a minor with them. The family members stated that the girl was in her school uniform when she was abducted, and that should have set off the alarm bells for the hotel authorities.

In the police complaint, the girl’s father said, “They gangraped my daughter and later took her to a hotel in Rohtak, where one of them raped her again. After this they fled the spot. It was then that my daughter contacted me with the help of hotel staff. The staff took her to a nearby police checkpost, where she narrated the entire incident to the police.”

According to police sources, two of the accused hail from the same village as the victim and were known to her.

The minor also revealed to the police that the accused, while abducting her, threatened her of dire consequences if she raised the alarm.

Rohtak Sadar police station in-charge Pradeep Dahiya said the girl is under treatment at a private hospital in Rohtak. Medical examination has confirmed rape, the SHO added.

He further informed that two of them have been identified as Sahil, Vicky, while the third is yet to be identified. All three have been booked for rape and Sections of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act have also been invoked.

He added that action will also be taken against the hotel owner.

