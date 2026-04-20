Rohtak: Congress, INDI alliance against women empowerment, says Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday accused the Congress and its allies of working to ‘disrobe’ women’s empowerment within the temple of democracy. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini while addressing a press conference in Rohtak on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka)

His comments came two days after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill,2026, introduced to increase Lok Sabha seats to 850 and enable immediate delimitation based on the 2011 Census to implement 33% women’s reservation, failed to pass in the lower house.

While addressing media persons in Rohtak, Saini compared the stand-off over the constitution bill between the Union government and opposition parties, with the infamous episodes in Mahabharata.

“The behaviour of opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, DMK, Samajwadi Party and others are like ‘disrobing’ women’s empowerment in the temple of democracy. Just what Duryodhana and Dushasan did, the Congress party has done the same in the parliament,” he added.

Comparing Prime Minister Narendar Modi with Krishna, Saini said, “No matter the opposition tried to create hurdles in passing the bill, Narendra Modi in the form of Krishna will work to empower women.”

“The opposition lacks vision, leadership and policy and this incident is a setback to half of the country’s population. The opposition parties fear women’s empowerment because they think they can create problems for their dynasty politics,” he added.

Saini said that misinformation is being spread in the name of delimitation that some states would have been affected by passing of the bill. Hitting out at the Congress, Saini claimed that the Congress will lose its remaining relevance in 2029 elections as their intention of ‘disrobing’ women rights came to fore.

CM lays stone of first floor of Jain hospital in Karnal

Saini on Sunday said that the core principle of Jainism—non-violence is the highest duty—is more relevant now than ever, in view of global conflicts and violence. Saini said that the principle conveys a message of peace and compassion.

Saini said this while addressing a religious gathering at Shri Atma Manohar Jain Aradhana Mandir in Karnal. He also laid the foundation stone of the first floor of Piyush block hospital and inaugurated two bird towers and a “jeev seva kendra”.

Saini said that the “varshi tap parna” festival of Jainism teaches youth the importance of self-discipline and patience. “If the younger generation adopts these values, it will lead not only to their personal growth but also to the progress of society and the nation,” he said. Saini also appreciated the contributions of the Jain seers in fields like education, healthcare, and environmental protection.