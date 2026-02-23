Rohtak: Haryana Rights panel orders probe into basketball player’s death

Rohtak The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of the incident at sports nursery in Rohtak’s Lakhan Majra, where a rusted iron pole fell on a national level Basketball player, Hardik Rathi on November 25 last year. In its February 11 order, the commission ordered a high-level probe into the matter, to be headed by a senior IAS officer. Deceased Hardik Rathi (HT File)

The 16-year-old player was practising when the iron pole fell on him when he was attempting a dunk. In its order, the Panel chairperson, justice Lalit Batra, said that the Commission observed on the basis of the facts placed before it, the incident prima facie discloses a grave violation of human rights, particularly the right to life, safety and dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

In compliance with the Commission’s order dated December 18, 2025, a report was submitted by Rohtak deputy commissioner, Rohtak on February 3, 2026. As per order, the report does not provide any substantive details regarding the actual cause of the incident, adherence to safety standards, or the grant of compensation to the bereaved family.

“It merely refers to the sanction of ₹17,80,294/- from the MPLADS portal for the construction of a basketball stadium. Although an inquiry committee had been constituted on November 26, 2025, its detailed report is yet to be submitted. There also appears to be no clear mechanism in place concerning safety inspections of sports equipment and infrastructure, periodic structural stability assessments, or a standard operating procedure (SOP) for compensation,” the commission observed.

In its order, justice Lalit Batra, observed that the state of Haryana has consistently been at the forefront of sporting excellence and has invested substantial public funds in the development of sports infrastructure. “In such circumstances, it is incumbent upon the state to ensure the safety, quality control, and regular maintenance of facilities created from public resources. Any lapse in this regard not only defeats the objective of promoting sports but also endangers the life and dignity of young athletes,” he added.

The Commission further said that if the basketball pole was rusted and in a hazardous condition, and it was neither repaired or replaced despite numerous warnings, such inaction would amount to gross negligence and dereliction of statutory duty on the part of the concerned officials. “The loss of a young life owing to such administrative indifference constitutes a violation of the State’s constitutional obligation,” the order reads.

Justice Batra has recommended the principal secretary to Haryana government, sports department, to constitute a high-powered inquiry committee headed by a senior IAS officer, director general of sports and youth affairs and others.

“The Committee shall determine the precise cause of the incident and fix responsibility upon the concerned officials, engineers, or contractors. It shall examine whether approved designs, quality standards, and maintenance protocols were duly followed,” justice Batra has directed.

The chairperson also recommended a state-wide audit of all sports nurseries and government-run sports facilities shall be undertaken with regard to structural stability and safety compliance. “A uniform mechanism for regular inspection, third-party structural certification, and systematic maintenance shall be recommended. Compensation to the bereaved family shall be considered, keeping in view the gravity of the loss and the future prospects of the deceased player,” the order reads.

He also recommended structured and time-bound SOP shall be formulated to ensure immediate interim relief and final compensation in cases of death or grievous injury at state-run or state-funded sports facilities.

Assistant registrar Puneet Arora informed that the principal secretary, sports department, has been directed to ensure submission of the inquiry committee’s report at least one week prior to the next scheduled hearing on May 19.