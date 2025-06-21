Rohtak: Marriage proposal rejected, man opens fire at two sisters

A man on Friday opened fire at two sisters near a railway crossing at Jind’s Pill Khera after their parents turned down his proposal to marry one of the girls. The police said the FIR will be registered after recording statements of the injured women, who are unconscious currently. (HT Photo for representation)

The injured Seenu, 27 and her younger sister Ritu,21 sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to the civil hospital from where they were referred to Post-graduate institute of medical sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak.

According to police, the incident took place when both sisters, residents of Kalwa village in the district, were returning to Pillu Khera after shopping.

“The two girls were on foot. The accused, identified as Sunil Kumar from Karnal, opened fire at them. Sunil wanted to marry Ritu. The accused fled in his car after the incident,” said Pillu Khera police station house officer Ram Avtar. According to the police, the accused is a relative of the family.

The SHO said the FIR will be registered after recording statements of the injured women, who are unconscious currently. A manhunt has been lodged to arrest the accused, he added.