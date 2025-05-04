Rohtak naib tehsildar arrested in graft case

The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested Rohtak Naib Tehsildar Praveen Kumar alias Praveen Sharma, who was absconding for the last six months in connection with a bribery case. A spokesman of the ACB said that the complainant wants to transfer a shop registered in the name of his mother. (HT File)

The case dates back to October 9, 2024, when the ACB arrested a private person identified as Sahil Kumar while taking a graft of ₹1 lakh on the behalf of Naib Tehsildar Praveen Kumar from the complainant person in lieu of transferring the shop registered in the name of his mother.

A spokesman of the ACB said that the complainant wants to transfer a shop registered in the name of his mother. The complainant met Rohtak Naib Tehsildar Praveen Kumar and registry clerk Manjeet in October last year and they told him to meet Sahil at chamber number 33.

“When the complainant met Sahil, he demanded ₹1.8 lakh. The complainant informed the ACB and laid a trap on October 9 last year. Sahil was arrested while accepting a graft of ₹1 lakh and the Naib Tehsildar was absconding since October last year,” the ACB spokesman added.