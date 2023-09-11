Rohtak: Two teenage boys drown in Imligarh village pond

Two boys, aged 15 and 13, drowned in a pond at Imligarh village on Sunday, said police. HT Image

Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura said both the boys were friends and had gone to play but they drowned in the pond.

“It is not clear how they drowned in the pond. One of them was a resident of Meham and another belonged to Uttar Pradesh. Their bodies were handed over to their families after conducting autopsy reports,” the spokesman added.

A case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was registered.

