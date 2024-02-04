 Rohtak: Veterinary college chairman, two others booked for threatening students - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Rohtak: Veterinary college chairman, two others booked for threatening students

Rohtak: Veterinary college chairman, two others booked for threatening students

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Feb 05, 2024 06:06 AM IST

The Jind police have booked chairman Bhupinder Malik and two management staff, identified as Rahul Solanki and Sandeep Dhaka, under Sections 354 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and transferred the case to Bahu Akbarpur police station in Rohtak

Jind police have registered a zero first information report (FIR) against the chairman and two management members of a veterinary college in Rohtak for allegedly threatening the students, who were protesting against the fee hike.

“The college chairman has suddenly hiked the fee from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.5 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.5 lakh per annum. Our attendance registers are not being given to us and when we raised our voice against the fee hike, the chairman and two members of the management threatened us of facing dire consequences. They started harassing us mentally,” students from Jind and Sonepat said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
“The college chairman has suddenly hiked the fee from 2.5 lakh to 7.5 lakh per annum. Our attendance registers are not being given to us and when we raised our voice against the fee hike, the chairman and two members of the management threatened us of facing dire consequences. They started harassing us mentally,” students from Jind and Sonepat said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Jind police have booked chairman Bhupinder Malik and two management staff, identified as Rahul Solanki and Sandeep Dhaka, under Sections 354 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and transferred the case to Bahu Akbarpur police station in Rohtak.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The students from Jind and Sonepat said they were enrolled in the last year’s course of veterinary at Bahu Akbarpur college in Rohtak.

“The college chairman has suddenly hiked the fee from 2.5 lakh to 7.5 lakh per annum. Our attendance registers are not being given to us and when we raised our voice against the fee hike, the chairman and two members of the management threatened us of facing dire consequences. They started harassing us mentally,” they added.

According to sources, the Jind police registered the FIR after the students met Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and shared their grievances. The deputy CM has asked the Jind civil lines police station house officer to look into the case and register an FIR against the accused.

College chairman Bhupender Malik could not be contacted for a comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On