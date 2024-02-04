Rohtak: Veterinary college chairman, two others booked for threatening students

Jind police have registered a zero first information report (FIR) against the chairman and two management members of a veterinary college in Rohtak for allegedly threatening the students, who were protesting against the fee hike. “The college chairman has suddenly hiked the fee from ₹ 2.5 lakh to ₹ 7.5 lakh per annum. Our attendance registers are not being given to us and when we raised our voice against the fee hike, the chairman and two members of the management threatened us of facing dire consequences. They started harassing us mentally,” students from Jind and Sonepat said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Jind police have booked chairman Bhupinder Malik and two management staff, identified as Rahul Solanki and Sandeep Dhaka, under Sections 354 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and transferred the case to Bahu Akbarpur police station in Rohtak.

The students from Jind and Sonepat said they were enrolled in the last year’s course of veterinary at Bahu Akbarpur college in Rohtak.

“The college chairman has suddenly hiked the fee from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh per annum. Our attendance registers are not being given to us and when we raised our voice against the fee hike, the chairman and two members of the management threatened us of facing dire consequences. They started harassing us mentally,” they added.

According to sources, the Jind police registered the FIR after the students met Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and shared their grievances. The deputy CM has asked the Jind civil lines police station house officer to look into the case and register an FIR against the accused.

College chairman Bhupender Malik could not be contacted for a comment.