Rohtak wrestling arena firing: Accused coach murdered victims one by one
The accused coach, who had on February 12 shot dead six people, including a three-year-old boy, on Wednesday said he had called the victims one by one to two rooms on the first floor of the gymnasium at Jat Collage.
The accused, Sukhvinder, a National Institute of Sports (NIS)-certified coach, told the special investigation team (SIT) that he had been acting alone.
An SIT member, on condition of anonymity, said, “Sukhvinder first killed coach Pradeep Malik. He then proceeded to kill coaches Manoj Kumar and Satish Dalal, Manoj’s wife Sakshi and national-level wrestler Pooja.He killed the three coaches in one room and the two women in another and locked the gates.”
“After shooting five people dead, Sukhvinder brought Manoj and Sakshi’s three-year-old son, who had been playing with his cousin on the ground floor, to the room where his mother and Pooja were lying dead and shot at his head,” the official said.
“He then called coach Amarjeet Singh outside Maharani Kishori Jat Kanya Mahavidyalaya (MKJK) College, nearly 800 metres away from the wrestling arena, and shot at him, the official said.
Amarjeet, who was injured in the firing, is still undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The murdered couple’s three-year-old son, who was grievously injured succumbed to his injuries at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) on February 16, five days after he was shot.
Revenge primary motive
“Sukhvinder said he plotted the killings after Manoj and the other coaches asked him to leave the wrestling arena on February 14 after two women players filed complaints against him. We are probing the case from every angle,” the senior official said.
Manoj’s younger brother, Pramoj Malik, said his nephew was playing with his five-year-old daughter when Sukhvinder picked him up and told him that his mother was calling him. “He also asked my daughter to come upstairs but she refused. Our cousin, Vishal, was also there and when he called Sukhvinder to ask about Manoj’s whereabouts, he told him that Manoj was ‘lying on the first floor’. We will meet Rohtak superintendent of police Rahul Sharma to demand a thorough probe of the case. We want to know how the accused managed to flee to Delhi after committing the crime,” he said.
