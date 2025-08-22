Rollback of land pooling policy halts GMADA’s expansion plans

Punjab government’s withdrawal of the land pooling policy has brought all land acquisition under the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to a standstill, stalling major township and sectoral development projects planned across Mohali. In June this year, GMADA’s executive committee had approved the acquisition of 2,600 acres across multiple sectors: 236 acres in Sector 87 for commercial use, 313 acres in Sector 84 for institutional projects, 321 acres in Sectors 101 and 103 for industrial hubs, and 1,800 acres in Sectors 120 to 125 along PR-7 Road for residential development. (HT File)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government had scrapped the policy on August 11 in wake of the backlash from farmers and Opposition.

GMADA was then in the process of acquiring 3,535 acres across Blocks E to I for the ambitious Aerotropolis project —an extension of the already developed 5,500-acre Aerocity near Chandigarh international airport.

Sector 87 was envisioned as Mohali’s dedicated commercial hub on the lines of Chandigarh’s Sector 17, with land to be acquired from the villages of Sohana, Manakpur, and Nanu Majra. Similar plans were underway in Sectors 84, 101, and 103.

Future acquisition to be under 2013 act

However, a senior GMADA officer admitted that following the rollback of the land pooling policy, all acquisition activities have come to a halt. “We have not received any formal communication from the department of urban planning and housing. At present, acquisition work has been completely stopped. Future acquisition will have to be undertaken under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, once we receive directions,” the officer said.

The slowdown comes despite the state government’s push for rapid urban expansion. In June 2022, chief minister Bhagwant Mann had cleared the proposal for an ultra-modern “Aerotropolis” township, which was to be the seventh independent township under the Mohali master plan. The CM had projected it as a step towards affordable housing and a catalyst for growth, citing Mohali’s strong road, rail, and air connectivity. He had even suggested relocating the upcoming Mohali Medical College to the proposed township.

Meanwhile, GMADA continues development of the first phase of Aerotropolis—spread over 5,500 acres—where work is progressing in Blocks B, C, and D. Block A remains stalled due to the Guava Orchard Scam-related litigation. Contracts worth ₹457 crore have already been awarded for internal roads, sewerage and storm water systems, and underground power infrastructure.

Another senior officer of GMADA said, the shift to acquisition under the 2013 Act is likely to make the process costlier and slower, potentially impacting both investors’ confidence and the government’s promise of affordable housing in the Tricity region, he said.