Rooftop solar plant installations in Chandigarh to start from February 20

In a major leap towards a sustainable future, the UT administration is all set to install solar power plants atop eligible households from February 20 free-of-cost. The project also aligns with Chandigarh administration’s target of generating 40MWp solar power in the city in the next two years. (Shutterstock)

The UT has already received 1,200 applications from residents who are keen on switching to this cleaner form of energy. Besides this, solar plants, with a capacity of about 12 MWp (megawatt peak), will also be installed atop 4,000 government houses.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The project will be carried out on build-operate-transfer (BOT) model, meaning that a private firm will be responsible for developing, installing, financing and operating the rooftop solar plants for a set period (BOT period) before its ownership is transferred to the homeowner.

For the project at hand, four companies have been finalised – OneIndig, Giga Solar, Independent Business Solution, and Sunlive Solar System.

The firms will be managing the solar plants for 22 years, during which the homeowner will be entitled to electricity consumption at a uniform rate of ₹3.23 per unit. At present, domestic users pay ₹2.75 per unit for 0-151 units, ₹4.25 per unit for 151-400 units and ₹4.65 per unit for over 400 units.

Once the BOT period comes to an end, the plant’s ownership will be transferred to the consumer at no additional charge. From here on, the consumer can enjoy free-of-cost power and also sell excess electricity.

The private firm concerned will recover the installation and maintenance costs through the sale of electricity generated through these plants during the BOT period.

The project also aligns with the UT administration’s target of generating 40MWp solar power in the city in the next two years.

TC Nautiyal, director environment, UT, said, “We have empanelled four companies and work is expected to begin from February 20. We are aiming to generate 40 MWp from the rooftop solar plants in two years.”

The approval for the installation of grid-connected rooftop solar plants for domestic users was given by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) in January last year.

Earlier, the administration had made rooftop solar plants mandatory for houses built on land measuring 500 sq yd and above. In keeping with the mandate, solar plants were installed atop 600 houses.

Chandigarh top among UTs in solar power generation, but misses its own targets

Among all Union Territories, Chandigarh is at the top in terms of solar power generation. It aims to become a model solar city by generating 90MWp by the end of 2024 and 115 MWp by the end of 2025.

But it failed to meet its target of generating 75 MWp by December 31. Currently the city has a solar power capacity of 61 MWp.