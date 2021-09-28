Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ropar man killed in attack at Panchkula
The Ropar man was returning from dinner with his friends when they were attacked in Panchkula on Sunday night. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Ropar man killed in attack at Panchkula

Identified as Rinku, 35, of Ropar, the victim had criminal background; Panchkula police say the attack was result of old enmity between two groups
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 12:52 AM IST

A 35-year-old man from Ropar, who was out for dinner with his friends, was killed after a group of a dozen men wielding sharp-edged weapons attacked them at Majri Chowk in Panchkula late on Sunday night.

According to police, both groups have criminal background and the attack was the result of an old enmity. The victim, identified as Rinku, was also an accused in a murder case, said police.

The victim along with his friend Rinku (namesake) of Sector 20, Panchkula, and Anand were returning from dinner at a hotel in Zirakpur when the incident happened.

His friend Rinku told police that around 11:30pm, when they halted at the bus stop at Majri Chowk, two cars and two bikes stopped near their car. Around a dozen men holding swords, sticks and sharp-edged weapons stepped out and started attacking the car, he told police.

While two friends managed to escape, the victim was repeatedly attacked by the assailants. On returning after 15 minutes, the friends found him dead.

On the friend’s complaint, police have registered a case against Shekhar, Johny, Puppy, Vakili, Manish, Babbi, Bada Bahadur and their accomplices under Section 302 (murder), 301 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

