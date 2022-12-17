Rotatory headship: Niti Aayog seeks views from PGIMER faculty members

The NITI Aayog has sought views from every faculty member at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) regarding implementation of rotatory headship.

Several faculty members have been demanding rotatory headship at the institute for over a decade to ensure equality, accountability, shared responsibility and cooperative work culture.

In a letter to faculty members, NITI Aayog officials said, “A committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Dr VK Paul, member, NITI Aayog, to consider the proposal of rotation of heads of departments after every five years at AIIMS, New Delhi, PGIMER, Chandigarh, and new AIIMS. The faculty associations of AIIMS, New Delhi, and PGIMER, Chandigarh, have made detailed submissions before the committee and also shared written representations on the subject.”

“However, the committee has decided to give an opportunity to individual faculty members of the institute to submit their views, if any, in writing on the issue of rotatory headship, in seven days,” the letter added.

The PGIMER faculty has approved rotatory headship several times at its general body meetings through majority vote.