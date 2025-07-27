Roundabout | Actor Sheena Chohan’s mom gave her wings to fly and touch the sky

What does a dear friend’s daughter mean to a woman? It is indeed a cherished connection evoking affection and hope that her talent touches great heights. So it is for me with Sheena Chohan, daughter of my dear friend from college days, Harry Bains, who was to marry a dusky handsome Punjabi charmer of a well known family of transporters with roots in Bathinda but settled in Kolkata in the well-established business of the Chohan Transport. Over the years one has noted with interest Sheena’s journey from theatre to web series and now a break to the admiration of a large audience. It also takes one back to one’s own college days in the swinging 70s and our own young dreams. Of course, some dreams came true and some did not and we hoped that our daughters would fulfil them in their own wacky way. Sweet and sour memories of youth flood in as one looks back at those days when one felt that and we would go our way. Although the International Women’s Day had been declared by the United Nations in the sweet 70s and there was talk of women’s liberation, yet things were somewhat conservative in Chandigarh and more so in Punjab. For the plain ones like me, it had to be masters in English literature and then the job of a college lecturer well-draped in a saree, holding an attendance register till a suitable match could be arranged. For the more comely ones, it sufficed that they be married to rich and handsome young men and live happily ever after. Then and now: Young Sheena Chohan with her mother, Harry. (Sheena Chohan)

Yet we dreamt of love, adventure and work. For the few who had come from convents and public schools it was important to be part of the smart english-speaking gang and sadly some labelled many bright ones who had studied in Hindi or Punjabi medium schools as ‘Bhenjis’. It was important to wear smart western apparel on the first day of college. For someone like me, with a widowed mother, dependent on sons for the monthly allowance, it wasn’t that easy. Of course, the stamp of Loreto Convent Shillong was there and a bright result card. My mother made it up by buying me a pink khadi pant-suit, which in present-day lingo could be called co-ords, to the GCW (Government College for Women, Sector 11).

Those days girls who had stepped into their 17th year were considered women and much later W was substituted with G for girls! I made it a point to be with the smart set which was made of the tall beauty Harry, fresh from the Lawrence School Sanawar, petite and pretty Simran Singh from Chelsea, Convent of Jesus and Mary, Shimla, Silky haired Sunita Laal who drove to the college in a sleek long white car. Our main concern was that the seniors should rag us, as that meant acceptance. Sure enough, it happened that rainy day and they made us sit in puddles, so much so for my pink khadi pants. But we were happy that we had attracted notice. Harry those days lived in Sector 27 and I half a kilometre away in Sector 19 and got to see more of each other. In the second year of college we made a pact to lose weight and started walking a long distance to college. Sure enough it happened and my kind friend would try to include me in her activities and made an effort to get me into the grand college fashion show called ‘The Sunflower’ but I did not have the right twirl in my walk. However, I was overjoyed to see Harry walk the ramp with aplomb in a stylish red coat.

A film offer was to follow for her but, of course, that was a no-no for her family. In the final year, Harry did get me into a fashion photography shoot for the Eves Weekly and wasn’t I, thrilled? Then came her marriage and a shift to Kolkata two children, daughter Sheena and Sunny. With the passing away of her husband, she showed business acumen while raising her kids. While I had met her once with little Sheena, still a kid in Chandigarh, it was much later during a visit to Kolkata I saw her blooming into a beautiful young girl with stars in her eyes and already in the world of modelling and theatre. I recall the mother telling me, “I was not allowed to do anything that I wanted to but I let Sheena do whatever she desired.” The gen-next had less taboos in following their dreams. Before losing myself in the nostalgia, let me get to the heart of the matter here and now.

Journey of the star

When asked how it was to play the role of Avali opposite a seasoned actor like Subodh Bhave? the actor replies: “In creating a person we already know through legend, one has to first remember that she is human like you and me. So I worked very closely with director Aditya, making myself a blank page for his vision, yet trying to see everything through her eyes, so that I can bring forth Avali’s inner world with emotion.” Indeed, she captured the emotional world of the character not just with words but eyes and expressions. The actor says “Eyes are the windows of the soul and the eyes do speak volumes and never lie. If you go beneath the Wikipedia entry and put yourself in Avali’s place faced with choices and challenges then her eyes become yours.” She adds, “When the truth of the character sprang alive in me, I became the vessel by which she communicated.”

It did not happen in a day

Let the readers not be mistaken that Sheena achieved this miracle in a day. Behind the skilled portrayal of Avali there has been a decade of sheer hard work with the young actor winning several accolades for her performances. She has played the lead in seven feature films, collaborating with three of India’s most celebrated directors.

After five years of theatre in Delhi, Sheena was launched in the South, opposite megastar Mammootty in an action film. Sheena’s breakout international recognition came when a feature film, ‘Ant Story’, she headlined was acquired by Netflix, leading to Best Actress nominations at the prestigious Dubai and Shanghai International Film Festivals. Her first steps into the OTT field saw her star in The Fame Game, opposite Madhuri Dixit on Netflix, The Trial, opposite Kajol on Disney Hotstar.

Sheena first lead role on OTT space was her standout performance in the hit series EX-Mates, where she won Best Actress – Comedy as well as the Best Actress Award, solidifying her position as a rising force in Indian entertainment. That same year, she was honored with the Most Promising Rising Star in Bollywood award.

Looking ahead to 2025, after Sant Tukaram, Sheena’s slate is more exciting than ever. She also takes on the role of Lilith, a mystical and seductive she-devil, in a gripping upcoming series that explores myth, power, and dark femininity. Adding to her versatile choices, Sheena headlines a new crime thriller Pan India South She also makes her mark internationally with a role in the Hollywood feature Nomad, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Taron Lexton, where she explores the themes of identity and displacement in a global setting.

And last but not the least, beyond the camera, Sheena is a passionate advocate for human rights. Through her work with the United for Human Rights campaign, she has reached millions across South Asia, using her voice to promote equality, freedom, and education — a mission that is close to her heart and aligned with her global outlook. As a fond aunt one wishes her more success in her art and her versatile ability commitment to combining mainstream cinema magic with meaningful storytelling. Harry my friend, love you for letting your little girl do what she wanted to do.

