Row over DGP’s extension: Vij quotes tenure policy orders to defend his stance

Defending his move to seek a new director general of police (DGP), Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that incumbent DGP Manoj Yadava was repatriated by the central government for a period of two years as per the tenure policy for IPS on central deputation.

Vij had on Tuesday written to additional chief secretary, home, seeking a proposal containing names of IPS officers to be sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for consideration as the next DGP.

“I have asked the department to start the process of preparing a list of IPS officers. According to a letter by the Union home ministry, Yadava was deputed for a period of two years. Since he has completed two years, the process to prepare a proposal needs to be started,” he said.

However, the minister said that till the time some new arrangement is made, Yadava will continue as the DGP.

Yadava assumed charge as state police chief on February 21, 2019.

The Union home ministry had on February 20, 2019, placed the services of Yadava, who was posted in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), at the disposal of Haryana government for a period of two years from the date of joining the post or till further orders whichever is earlier.

As per paragraph 6.6 of the tenure policy, hardcore officers of the IB can be deputed to serve with state governments for a period not exceeding three years.

Officials said orders extending the tenure of the present DGP were issued on January 7 and the concurrence of the MHA is also being taken.

“The decision to appoint a new DGP can only be taken by the chief minister as per the Rules of Business. As per Section 28 of the Rules of Business, all proposals for appointment and posting of IAS, IPS and Class I officers have to be submitted to the chief minister before the issue of orders,’’ officials said.