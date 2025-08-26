Row over interaction with RSS chief: GNDU VC appears before Akal Takht, submits reply

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) vice-chancellor Karamjit Singh on Monday appeared before the Akal Takht after being summoned by the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs over his interaction with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during an event held in Mysuru, Karnataka, on July 28, last month. GNDU vice chancellor Karamjit Singh appearing before the Akal Takht in Amritsar on Monday. (HT Photo)

The University VC first paid obeisance at the Akal Takht situated with the Golden Temple complex and later met Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, acting jathedar of the Takht, at the secretariat to submit a written clarification.

Takht spokesperson said the VC’s clarification will be considered during the next meeting of the Sikh clergy.

The Akal Takht had summoned VC after Sikh segments raised objections after the video of his interaction with Bhagwat went viral on social media.

The viral video of the interaction showed VC telling Bhagwat about education initiatives being taken by the university during an event titled ‘Gyan Sabha – Education for Viksit Bharat’, organised by Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham at BN Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences (BNBIMS) in Manasagangotri, Mysuru. The event focused on the role of education in building a developed India. Bhagwat was the chief guest at the July 28 event.

The notice served to the VC had read, “We have received complaints that you have hurt Sikh sentiments during an event held in Mysuru. As per a viral video, which is also attached to the written complaints, you have made an expression against the distinct existence of Sikhs through research works in a chair of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), which is not as per Gurmat (Guru’s teachings).

Prior to this, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had removed the VC from the panel formed by the gurdwara body to frame service rules for the Akal Takht jathedar post.

Following the row, the University spokesperson had clarified that various misleading statements are being made based on incomplete information about this programme, which are far from the truth. “It is noteworthy that the invitations to the chief guest and other participants were issued by the administration of Amrita University, Kochi, and the Guru Nanak Dev University VC had no role in the invitation process,” the varsity had said.