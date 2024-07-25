RPG attack accused acquitted in Chandigarh Sec 15 double murder

A local court on Wednesday acquitted Deepak Ranga, the main accused in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack case on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters building in Mohali, in a twin murder case of 2019 registered against him with the Chandigarh Police. Prosecution had alleged that had Ranga shot two students at their rented accommodation in Sector 15 in Chandigarh but the charges could not be proved in court resulting in the acquittal on Wednesday. Prosecution had alleged that had Ranga shot two students at their rented accommodation in Sector 15 in Chandigarh but the charges could not be proved in court resulting in the acquittal on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Following Ranga’s arrest in the RPG attack case, the UT police had brought the accused on production warrants to interrogate him for the murder case.

Ranga, 28, a resident of Surakhpur village in Haryana’s Jhajjar, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from UP’s Gorakhpur on January 26 this year.

When the killings took place, Ranga was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Raju Basodi gang. Later, he shifted his loyalty to the gang of Pakistan-based terrorist, Harvinder Singh Rinda, and Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa, it was alleged.

None of the charges could be proved by the prosecution resulting in the acquittal.

The victims in the Sector 15 double murder were Jind natives Ajay, a final-year BSc student at SD College, Sector 32, and Vineet, a BSc final-year student at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11. Both were in their early 20s and associated with the Hindustan Student Association (HSA).

Earlier, the court had acquitted four accused in the same case in February 2023.

In April 2023, two months after their acquittal, police had claimed that Deepak Ranga, the main shooter in the Mohali RPG attack of 2022, was the one who fired at the victims.