Chandigarh, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said the state government has achieved record enforcement outcomes in the financial year 2025-26, marking a decisive shift towards intelligence-led action and robust revenue protection. ₹1,137 cr recovered during crackdown on tax evasion in 2025-26: Punjab finance minister

Cheema said, "Driven by the focused and intelligence-led actions of the State Intelligence and Preventive Units, the state taxation department imposed massive penalties amounting to ₹1,383.11 crore during the year."

Out of this imposed amount, a staggering ₹1,137.85 crore has already been recovered, reflecting a significant leap in enforcement efficiency and revenue realisation for Punjab, she said.

Inspection-based enforcement emerged as the primary driver, accounting for ₹1,215.95 crore in penalties and ₹972.15 crore in actual recoveries, he said in a statement.

Alongside this, road checking operations contributed ₹165.71 crore, he said.

This performance marks a multi-fold improvement over 2024-25, where inspection enforcement resulted in ₹147.28 crore imposed and ₹41.53 crore recovered, and road checking recoveries stood at ₹157.14 crore, he said.

This sharp surge in 2025-26 underscores a transformational shift in the state's capacity for detection, enforcement and actual financial recovery, said Cheema.

Underlining the crackdown on fraudulent networks, he said the taxation department registered eight FIRs and carried out 15 arrests throughout the year.

Two of the most prominent FIRs involved seven individuals and exposed fraudulent transactions worth ₹385 crore. These targeted operations uncovered tax evasion of ₹69.57 crore orchestrated by firms engaged in issuing invoices without the actual supply of goods, he said.

Additional FIRs were registered across Bathinda, Mandi Gobindgarh, Ludhiana and Chandigarh to take decisive action against illegal transport of goods and deceptive billing networks, he said.

The department's advanced intelligence network yielded several major detections, including uncovering ₹900 crore of fake billing in gold transactions in Ludhiana, ₹226 crore in illicit coal transactions across Mohali, Kharar and Kotkapura, and ₹423 crore of bogus billing networks operating in Ludhiana and Mandi Gobindgarh, he said.

Furthermore, complex investigations uncovered a ₹200 crore fraud involving the 'Pet Pooja app', highlighting the massive scale and sophisticated nature of modern evasion networks, said Cheema.

Focused verification exercises led to the identification of 1,579 suspicious dealers, he said.

Following rigorous checks, 922 of these entities were found to be non-existent and their registrations were subsequently cancelled in close coordination with central authorities, he said.

Emphasising ITC safeguards, he noted, "Strong Input Tax Credit control measures resulted in ₹244.82 crore being actively blocked and ₹206.64 crore reversed. These proactive steps successfully safeguarded ₹451.46 crore in state funds, alongside an additional ₹19.08 crore realised through direct cash recovery," said the finance minister.

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