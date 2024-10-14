Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RS member Krishan Lal Panwar resigns, to start innings as Haryana MLA

ByPress Trust of India
Oct 14, 2024 02:49 PM IST

Panwar met chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and submitted his resignation, saying he is starting his new innings in Haryana after being elected as the MLA from Israna constituency.

BJP leader and newly elected Haryana MLA Krishan Lal Panwar resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar (right) receiving the resignation letter of Rajya Sabha member Krishan Lal Panwar in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar (right) receiving the resignation letter of Rajya Sabha member Krishan Lal Panwar in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Panwar met chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and submitted his resignation, saying he is starting his new innings in Haryana after being elected as the MLA from Israna constituency.

“Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted the resignation of Shri Krishan Lal Panwar, Member of council of states (Rajya Sabha) from Haryana with immediate effect, finding the same in conformity with constitutional prescriptions,” Dhankhar said in a post on X.

Panwar’s resignation will create a vacancy in the Rajya Sabha from Haryana.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On