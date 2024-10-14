RS member Krishan Lal Panwar resigns, to start innings as Haryana MLA

BJP leader and newly elected Haryana MLA Krishan Lal Panwar resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar (right) receiving the resignation letter of Rajya Sabha member Krishan Lal Panwar in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Panwar met chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and submitted his resignation, saying he is starting his new innings in Haryana after being elected as the MLA from Israna constituency.

“Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted the resignation of Shri Krishan Lal Panwar, Member of council of states (Rajya Sabha) from Haryana with immediate effect, finding the same in conformity with constitutional prescriptions,” Dhankhar said in a post on X.

Panwar’s resignation will create a vacancy in the Rajya Sabha from Haryana.