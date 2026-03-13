RSS marks centenary year with 5,000 new shakhas; 3-day Samalkha meet begins

The three-day Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (all-India representatives’ assembly) began at Madhav Srishti in Samalkha, Panipat. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders Mohan Bhagwat and Dattatreya Hosabale at the inaugural ceremony of the national representatives’ assembly at Samalkha in Panipat district on Friday. (HT Photo)

The meeting, which marks the beginning of the organisation’s centenary year, was inaugurated by sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale with floral tributes to a portrait of Bharat Mata.

The assembly, the highest decision-making body of the Sangh, is being attended by 1,489 delegates from across the country.

Attendees include senior office-bearers, kshetra and prant functionaries, and top representatives from 32 affiliated organisations, including BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the meet, RSS saha sarkaryavah Mukunda CR highlighted a surge in the organisation’s footprint. “Over the past two to three years, dedicated efforts to expand branch activities have resulted in the addition of over 5,000 new shakhas and an expansion into 4,000 new geographical locations,” he said.

The assembly will review the progress of centenary programmes, including Vijayadashami celebrations, youth gatherings, and social harmony events conducted over the past year. A primary focus of the session is the Panch Parivartan (five-point transformation) campaign, which aims to drive social change through local branches. The leadership will also finalise the organisational roadmap for 2026 and outline the schedule for Sangh Shiksha Varg (training camps).

Commenting on the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, the RSS leadership aligned its position with the Union government. “The stand taken by the Government of India is the stand of the Sangh. This war should end as soon as possible,” Mukunda CR said, noting that the RSS remains in contact with Hindu organisations in the affected regions to ensure the community’s safety.