RTA shares contact details with public at Ludhiana transport office, visitors not impressed
The regional transport authority (RTA) has put up a notice board outside their office and made the contact information of all superintendents and clerks public.
The job description of employees has also been mentioned on the notice board to do away with confusion.
While authorities maintain that the notice board has been installed for the public’s convenience, it is learnt that RTA Narinder Singh Dhaliwal ordered the installation following an increased number of complaints regarding the RTA office being infested by agents.
The notice board read that residents facing problems pertaining to work at the RTA office could reach out to the employees concerned.
Sharing details, Dhaliwal said the move was taken to provide hassle-free, citizen centric facilities to the residents. He added that the move was aimed at ending confusion and will save time for both residents and employees.
Massive crowds were being witnessed during the morning hours each day as clueless residents would jump from one office to another looking to find the appropriate official, often landing in the trap of agents who would charge money in exchange for getting the work done.
The hoarding has names and contact information of section officer Munish Chaudhary, motor vehicle inspector Naresh Kaler, junior assistant Kiranjit Kaur, clerks Amardeep Singh, Ravinder Singh and Sukhwinder Singh and data entry operators Anshul Khullar and Chamkaur Singh.
Residents unimpressed
However, residents arriving at the RTA office complained that the numbers of the employees mentioned on the notice board were either switched off or on busy mode.
A Gill road resident, who visited the RTA office at 4pm to meet clerk Sukhwinder Singh for a no-objection certificate, complained that his phone was switched off and he was also not available at his office.
High drama unfolded at the office in the morning when a resident alleged that an agent took ₹2,800 from him instead of promised ₹2,300 for submitting his challan of ₹2,000. He lodged a complaint with the deputy commissioner officer, following which a department employee caught hold of the agent and returned an amount of ₹500 to the complainant. The agent, meanwhile, said that he works for an advocate and charged ₹300 to prepare a file.
-
Fertilizer price hike part of a big conspiracy: Tikait
MEERUT Amid increasing prices of fertilizers and diesel ( both of which are used in farming), BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has accused the BJP government of a conspiracy to divert over 40 per cent workforce from agriculture to convert it into cheap labourers for factories. DAP fertilizer is widely used during sowing of almost all crops like sugarcane and wheat. Spiralling prices of fertilizers, diesel, seeds and pesticides had reduced farmers' income drastically.
-
Staff shortage forces railway police to increase duty hours at Ludhiana station
Security staff shortage at the state's busiest railway station has overburdened the handful of officers deputed here. Notably, 14 Punjab Armed Police staff who were earlier stationed here with the Government Railway Police and sent for the Punjab assembly election duties in February have not returned, adding to the trouble of the railway security forces, who were already struggling with the staff shortage.
-
Power supply in Maharashtra may improve from mid-May after coal imports
The power supply scenario in Maharashtra may improve marginally from mid-May after the state-owned electricity generation utility imports coal from abroad. This will add to the dwindled coal inventory and ramp up generation at thermal power plants. The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MahaGenco) will import 20 lakh metric tonnes of coal. The power demand in Maharashtra has risen to a record 28,000 MW. The MahaGenco usually imports coal to tide over supply shortfalls.
-
Hindalga panchayat president says present when Patil met Eshwarappa
A day after KS Eshwarappa claimed that he never met the Hindalga gram panchayat president on Wednesday, Santosh Patil said he accompanied the contractor to meet the Karnataka minister, who asked him to start road works in the village before the Lakshmi Jathre (fair). The minister has categorically refuted the charge of abetting the suicide. Several pictures are circulating on social media in which Patil is seen with the minister.
-
Congress delegation meets Karnataka governor, calls for dismissal of Eshwarappa
The Congress party on Wednesday demanded the ouster and arrest of Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa for allegedly abetting the suicide of contractor and right-wing worker Santosh K Patil. The Congress party met Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum, seeking that Eshwarappa is dismissed from the Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet, a case of murder and anti-corruption be slapped against him and that he be arrested for his alleged role in Patil's death.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics