RTS commission slaps ₹20,000 penalty on MSME official
The Haryana Right to Service (RTS) Commission has imposed a penalty of ₹20,000 on an additional director of the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) department for not ensuring delivery of service as per the given timeline.
As per a March 30 order of RTS commission chief commissioner TC Gupta, the issue was pending for almost one-and-a-half-years.
The order said one Narender Kapoor had applied for energy audit assistance scheme to the MSME directorate for his unit in Faridabad on September 4, 2020.
The application remained pending for almost one-and-a-half-years and no satisfactory reply was furnished by the department. Kapoor submitted a complaint to the commission.
Consequently, a suo moto notice was issued to the director, MSME to conduct an inquiry and fix responsibility for the delay. Following this, a committee was formed by the director, MSME for inquiry and cited generic reasons for the delay. The committee said no officers can be singularly held accountable for the delay.
“After finding the report to be simply an eye wash, the commission directed the director, MSME to depute additional director concerned to appear before the commission with a record of the case on March 25, 2022.
Additional director, MSME, Shashi Kant appeared before the commission. During the hearing, he was unable to correctly cite even the RTS timeline for the service in question which confirmed negligence on his part,” the order said.
The order said during the inquiry, Kant revealed that a committee was formed on July 1, 2021 and the report was furnished, after a long delay, on November 7, 2021. He also conceded that being the designated officer for the service, he should have followed up to ensure timely reporting by the committee.
It was also observed that another committee was formed on December 23, 2021 by the director, MSME, to carry out the same verification again, leading to further delay in the case.
After the inquiry, the commission held Kant responsible for the delay in delivery of services to the applicant and imposed a fine of ₹20,000.
The Commission also awarded compensation of ₹5,000 to the complainant. Director, MSME has also been issued a show-cause notice to explain the need for re-verification ordered by her.
500 women drivers to hit Delhi’s streets in e-autos
Delhi's public transport sector is undergoing a metamorphosis of sorts — one that aims to make it more gender equal and environmental friendly. After nearly two decades of having just a lone woman auto-rickshaw driver, Delhi on Thursday got 500 more women drivers, and also the highest number of electric autos in any state in India, with the government issuing permits to 3,500 e-auto owners, 500 of whom are women.
Court orders probe against Eshwarappa over ‘provocative comments’
A special court for people's representatives has passed an order to hold a probe against rural development and panchayati raj minister KS Eshwarappa over alleged provocative statements made by Eshwarappa following murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha Jingade. The court has asked police personnel of Doddapete station in Shivamogga district to hold the probe and file a report to it.
20 Congress legislators seek meeting with Sonia, leaders deny rift in ranks
Sparking speculation about turbulence within the state unit, around 20 Congress legislators have sought an audience with party president Sonia Gandhi. They are expected to voice their disgruntlement at party ministers and office-bearers in the state. Congress leaders in Maharashtra are upset at ally Nationalist Congress Party stealing a march over them and gradually trying to eat into its political and social base. A senior legislator from Bhor-Velha in Pune district, Sangram Thopte, however, denied that there was any disgruntlement in the party.
HC nod to Punjab pvt schools for submission of ‘continuation fee’
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday allowed 100-odd private schools in Punjab to deposit continuation fee for the year 2021-2022. The order was passed by the bench of Justice TS Dhindsa on the plea of Punjab private school organisation, a Patiala-based body with 102 members across the state, which had challenged the Punjab School Education Board instructions on the issue in July 2020.
Khattar yields to Dushyant’s demand to restore 3% sports quota jobs in Haryana
Yielding to Khattar's alliance partner, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the state government has decided to restore the 3% quota for sportspersons in Group C government jobs in Haryana. Khattar said there is already 10% reservation for sportspersons in Group D jobs. Hindustan Times was the first to report last Wednesday on how Khattar and Khattar's deputy Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janta Party were at odds on the issue of 3% sports quota.
