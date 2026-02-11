Ruckus in J&K assembly over CM Omar’s remarks on BJP MLAs

Winding up a discussion on the Union Territory’s budget presented on February 6, chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the Indo-US trade deal would adversely impact one of Jammu and Kashmir’s economic mainstays-- horticulture. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah. (PTI)

“Few members praised the US trade deal here but I am still trying to figure out how it is going to benefit J&K. You (BJP government) may have safeguarded the sea food industry of Kerala but allowing zero duty access to tree-nuts and dry fruit from US will impact walnut, almond dry fruit growers here,” he said.

Omar further said, “We talk about promoting horticulture but you have agreed for zero duty access to fruits from the US. At least, the centre should have safeguarded apple… this is purely a Sauda (deal).”

He also made some remarks against the BJP members following their repeated disruptions in his speech. Following which the BJP legislators were up on their feet and demanded an apology from the chief minister.

Members from the treasury benches, including Omar’s five ministers, also joined the sloganeering.

Omar’s remarks calling the US trade deal a “sauda” again saw BJP’s criticism.

Later, speaking to reporters Omar said that the US trade deal, which allowed duty-free imports of US almonds, apples, saffron, and kiwis, would badly hit local growers in J&K along with ruling out tendering an apology to the BJP members for his remarks.

“I was willing to withdraw and rephrase if allowed to speak at the time but I was not given the opportunity. It’s on the record now. When they (BJP) didn’t let me speak, there was no need to apologise,” he added.

The CM also made it clear that Kashmiri people always played a historical and integral part in the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Meanwhile, LoP Sunil Sharma, said, “Today’s day in the proceedings of the J&K legislative assembly will be written in dark letters. The leader of the House, CM Omar Abdullah crossed the line of ethics and morality. It never happened before. He crossed all ethics, forgetting he is CM. The pride (of power) has gone into his head,” he told reporters.

Sharma stated that the party MLAs will not allow the House to function till CM takes back his words and tendered an unconditional apology.