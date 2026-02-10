Ruckus in J&K assembly over SASCI scheme

Stormy scenes were witnessed in J&K assembly here on Monday after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para accused the National Conference (NC) government in state of putting entire Jammu and Kashmir on sale in the name of special assistance to states for capital investment (SASCI). Para squarely called it a “debt-trap”. Legislators during the budget session of the assembly, in Jammu, on Monday. (PTI)

During his recent budget speech, chief minister Omar Abdullah had expressed his gratitude to the BJP government at the centre for extending the SASCI scheme to J&K. The cash strapped UT so far has received ₹3,200 crores within one year.

Speaking during general discussion on budget, Para accused NC the government of playing into the hands of BJP and stated that after 50 years when J&K won’t be able to pay back debts, the region’s resources will go to big business tycoons. “Discuss SASCI scheme…this is the most dangerous scheme you (NC) are doing after abrogation of Article 370. You (NC) got the mandate to preserve and reclaim J&K but you are putting entire J&K on sale. Who will repay the loan after 50 years and why this loan is being given to you,” said Para.

He further said, “this is neither a loan by NABARD nor RBI but a loan from the market.. It’s a loan by Adani and Ambani. I request the house to first read SASCI. You are mortgaging J&K without consulting anyone.”

The PDP MLA asked why would J&K get 50,000 crore loan repayable after 50 years.

“The CM and NC MLAs are boasting about bringing SASCI to the UT. This is not a welfare scheme but a debt trap through which you are mortgaging J&K to industrialists,” Para said.

While the ruckus was going on, BJP members stood up from their seats and staged a walkout, accusing the chair of not affording time to the party members to speak on the budget. NC MLA Mubarak Gul was in the chair at the time of discussion.

Some of BJP members also tried to storm the well but were pushed back by the watch and ward staff.

Amid the din, Gul made repeated attempts to bring decorum in the house. However, the house was adjourned for half-an-hour before the schedule end of the first sitting.