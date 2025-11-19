Rules eased, power connections to be issued without NOC in Punjab: Minister

Chandigarh: In a relief for consumers, Punjab power minister Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday announced that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) will now provide electricity connections without requiring a no-objection certificate (NOC), based solely on a mandatory undertaking from applicants. In a relief for consumers, Punjab power minister Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday announced that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) will now provide electricity connections without requiring a no-objection certificate (NOC), based solely on a mandatory undertaking from applicants.

In a statement, Arora said that earlier, applicants were required to submit approvals such as NOC, regularisation certificate or sanctioned building plan issued by local authorities before obtaining a power connection.

“However, due to the non-availability or delay of these approvals from various departments, people were facing extreme hardship. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann directed us to find a practical solution. Today, that solution has been implemented,” he said.

As per the revised instructions, electricity supply connection will now be released to all applicants, as per the applicable provisions of Supply Code 2024, on furnishing an undertaking by applicant that his electricity connection is liable to be disconnected, if a premise is subsequently declared illegal or unauthorised by any appropriate authority, he said.

Further, an applicant has to pay an amount equal to service connection charges as security to cover dismantlement charges in addition to all the normal applicable charges payable, he added.

Arora clarified that the new mechanism balances public convenience with necessary safeguards. “The Mann government believes every household deserves access to essential services. This decision ensures citizens are not deprived of electricity,” he added.

The minister further directed officials to ensure strict and meticulous compliance with the modified guidelines, emphasising transparency and uniform implementation across the state.

He further said simplification of application forms to get electricity connections and digitisation of records are being done on a priority basis.