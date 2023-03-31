Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rumina Sethi appointed as Panjab University DUI

Rumina Sethi appointed as Panjab University DUI

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 31, 2023 03:19 AM IST

Rumina Sethi holds a PhD from Trinity College, Cambridge, and was a British academy fellow at the Oxford University; She was nominated to the general council of the Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi

Panjab University (PU) appointed Rumina Sethi, professor, department of English and cultural studies, PU, as dean of university instructions on Thursday.

Rumina Sethi has bagged several awards, including Beit Fellowship at Oxford, Michael Polak Foundation Research Award and the Charles Wallace Award. (HT)
Rumina Sethi has bagged several awards, including Beit Fellowship at Oxford, Michael Polak Foundation Research Award and the Charles Wallace Award. (HT)

Sethi, appointed for a period of one year, took charge on the same day.

Sethi holds a PhD from Trinity College, Cambridge, and was a British academy fellow at the Oxford University. She has also been a senior associate member at the Department of English, Oxford University, and has held various fellowships at the University of Cardiff, Wales, and Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, Shimla.

In 2006, Sethi received the “Rockefeller Foundation Fellowship” at Bellagio, Italy. She has bagged several awards, including Beit Fellowship at Oxford, Michael Polak Foundation Research Award and the Charles Wallace Award. She also got the Smuts Memorial Fellowship at Cambridge.

She was nominated to the general council of the Sahitya Akademi (National Academy of Letters), New Delhi. She has authored multiple books, including Myths of the Nation, The Politics of Postcolonialism and Reading India in a Transnational Era.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out