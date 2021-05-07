Rupnagar cops recover over 1,500 remdesivir vials from Bhakra canal

The police here on Thursday found 1,500 vials of remdesivir, used in the treatment of Covid-19, besides cefoperazone injections floating in the Bhakra canal near Morinda.

Rupnagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Akhil Chaudhary said that the Chamkaur Sahib police received information that some injections were seen floating in Bhakra canal near Morinda.

“A team headed by Chamkaur Sahib DSP was immediately sent to the spot at Salempur village along with drugs inspector and senior medical officer,” he said.

SSP Chaudhary added that during the search operation, 1,500 remdesivir and cefoperazone injection vials were recovered from the spot.

“The operation is still on as we have deployed teams to recover some more vials upstream at Balsanda village. As per preliminary probe, these vials appear to be fake,” the SSP said.

He said that necessary action under relevant sections of the law would be taken once all vials are recovered from the canal, adding, “The operative part of the investigation will be discussed once the search is over.”