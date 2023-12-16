close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rupnagar man sentenced to life for raping minor girls

Rupnagar man sentenced to life for raping minor girls

ByHT Correspondent, Rupnagar
Dec 16, 2023 08:42 AM IST

On May 10, the victims were returning from school when the accused allured them to an isolated place near the village cremation ground and committed the crime.

A person from Chatoli Kalan village here was sentenced to life for raping two minor children.

The accused was sentenced to life and was also directed to pay a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,000 each to both the minor victims.
The accused was sentenced to life and was also directed to pay a fine of 35,000 each to both the minor victims.

On May 10, the victims were returning from school when the accused allured them to an isolated place near the village cremation ground and committed the crime.

The police presented a challan in a court on May 31. The district and sessions judge on Friday, held him guilty and convicted him under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment and was also directed to pay a fine of 35,000 each to both the minor victims.

