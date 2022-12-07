Rupnagar police bust interstate arms smuggling racket; 20 pistols seized from MP

: The district police busted an interstate arms smuggling racket operating from Madhya Pradesh (MP) and seized 20 pistols of 30/32 bore along with 40 magazines.

Rupnagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek S Soni said a major operation was carried out against the interstate gang dealing in illegal weapons operating from Madhya Pradesh. Raids are being conducted by the Rupnagar police to arrest the accused involved inthe illegal arms business.

The SSP said the district police had arrested Bharat Bhushan Pammi, an accomplice of US-based gangster Pavitar Singh, at Rupnagar police station on December 2 from whom four pistols and 34 live cartridges were recovered. During investigation, it was found that he was supplying arms to Punjab from Madhya Pradesh after which Deepak Singh, alias Pammi, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was nominated in the case.

A team of DSP (detective) Talwinder Singh Gill conducted a raid at the hideout of the accused in Madhya Pradesh and seized 20 pistols and 40 magazines.

The SSP said special teams have been conducting raids in Madhya Pradesh to nab Deepak, adding that more revelations are expected after his arrest.