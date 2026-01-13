Rural job scheme weakened with scrapping of MGNREGA: Congress

The central government weakened the rural employment scheme by replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission–Gramin (VB-G RAM G) Act, Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel and ex-chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Monday. Congress leaders during an event at Guruharsahai in Ferozepur district on Monday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering in Guruharsahai of Ferozepur district during the party’s “MGNREGA Bachao Sangram Rally”, Baghel said the Congress has already started a nationwide agitation for the restoration of MGNREGA under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“Just as the central government had to repeal the three farm laws after a mass movement, the Congress will ensure that this decision (on MGNREGA) is also rolled back with the support of the people,” he said.

Opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa, party’s state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and senior leader Rana Gurjit Singh too addressed the gathering.

Warring said the party would take on both the central and the Punjab government over the issue. “BJP leaders’ residences would be gheraoed across the state,” he said. Former MLA Raminder Singh Awla said a large section of Ferozepur population depend on MGNREGA for livelihood.

Bajwa said, “Once the Congress returns to power in Punjab, it will ensure full implementation of MGNREGA.” He flayed the Centre for marking 40% contribution for rural job scheme mandatory as states’ share. He also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for failing to fulfil its promise of providing ₹1,000 per month to women.

Baghel reiterated that the party would contest the 2027 assembly elections under collective leadership, ruling out the projection of a chief ministerial face.