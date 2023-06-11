Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rusted landmine destroyed near international border in J&K’s Samba

Rusted landmine destroyed near international border in J&K’s Samba

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Jun 11, 2023 01:39 AM IST

A rusted landmine was destroyed near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Saturday

A rusted landmine was destroyed near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Saturday, police officials said. The landmine, believed to have been planted over two decades ago as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, was noticed by a farmer near Poolpur post near Basantar, the officials said.

The landmine is believed to have been planted over two decades ago as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system. (PTI Photo)
The landmine is believed to have been planted over two decades ago as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system. (PTI Photo)

They said the army was informed and later the landmine was destroyed in a controlled explosion by the experts of the bomb disposal squad. Meanwhile, police seized a plane-shaped Pakistani balloon from the Hiranagar sector near the international border nearby Kathua district.

The white and black coloured balloon, carrying the logo of PIA (Pakistan International Airlines), landed on this side from across the border, the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir samba district
jammu and kashmir samba district
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out