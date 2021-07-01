Sacrilege, firing cases: Sikh outfits likely to start morcha at Bargari on Thursday, cops on alert

The members of Sikh outfits. including Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), is all set to launch a morcha at Bargari as the deadline given by the hardliners to the state government to arrest those responsible for the 2015 sacrilege and subsequent police firing incidents will end on Thursday.

On June 1, marking the sixth anniversary of the sacrilege incident at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village, SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann and Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (ad hoc) president Baljit Singh Daduwal had announced to start a morcha from July 1.

As per information, Mann has reached Faridkot after holding a meeting at Bathinda to take a decision on the venue, where morcha will be started and the chalk out the line of action for the agitation.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Swarandeep Singh said the Sikh outfits had announced to start morcha at Faridkot following which police are on a high alert.

In a letter to ADGP (law and order), Faridkot SSP stated that a ‘panthic morcha’ could be started by SAD (Amritsar) and other Sikh outfits on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1. “Sikh leaders have asked people to participate in the morcha at a large scale. We would require more manpower to maintain law and order,” SSP said, asking for 25 ARP teams and 5 commando companies.

The police have also identified six sites --- Dana Mandi and sports stadium both at Bargari, on National Highway near Behbal Kalan village, Dana Mandi at Behbal Kalan, Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village and Kotkapura light chowk ----where morcha could be started.

SAD (Amritsar) leader Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala said they are moving ahead with their plan. However, the Sikh outfit leaders did not disclose the venue of morcha as they suspect police would not let them start the agitation.

In 2018, Sikh outfits had come together to hold Bargari Insaaf Morcha which ended in December 2018 after 193 days. Congress ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa had approached the morcha and declared from the stage that the government had accepted all their demands. The lifting of morcha was widely criticised by Sikh outfits who blame parallel acting jathedar of the Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand.