SAD alleges vendetta as Nainewala sarpanch suspended over mining charges

Local Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders have accused Bhadaur MLA Labh Singh Ugoke of political vendetta after Gagandeep Singh, sarpanch of Nainewala village, was suspended over allegations of illegal mining.

Singh has won zila parishad and block samiti elections from the Akali Dal. He claimed that the MLA used the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) to file fabricated reports leading to the appointment of an administrator in the village and also alleged police pressure.

The suspension has sparked backlash from local Akali Dal leadership, with halka in-charge Satnam Singh Rahi stating that the sarpanch was suspended on allegations of illegal mining despite the fact that Nainewala village has no mining sources.

Akali Dal members have submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner of Barnala on Wednesday demanding immediate reinstatement of Gagandeep and a thorough investigation into the conduct of the BDPO.

A senior official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, stated that the memorandum has been received and a formal response will be issued following a review. The official clarified that the suspension was a procedural action taken after a report from the BDPO alleged the sarpanch’s involvement in illegal mining. Denying claims of a political vendetta, he maintained that the administration “acted strictly according to the law”. He added that an administrator has been appointed to oversee the village affairs until the matter is resolved.

When contacted, Ugoke said, “The allegations are baseless and the action has been taken as per the procedure.”