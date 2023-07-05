Clear AAP’s stand on UCC, SAD asks Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh : The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to ask Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal to clear the party’s stand on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), stating this was necessary to end the “doublespeak” in the AAP central and Punjab units on this sensitive issue. The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to ask Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal to clear the party’s stand on the proposed Uniform Civil Code.

In a statement, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said: “It is shocking that the AAP wants to vote in favour of UCC the in the Rajya Sabha even as Bhagwant Mann is befooling Punjabis by stating that the party is against it in Punjab.”

“Earlier the AAP adopted the same deception on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal,” he added.

Sikh bodies reject UCC

Different Akali factions at a meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday rejected the UCC and demanded that the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Act, 2023, recently passed in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, be withdrawn.

The meeting was attending by different Sikhs organisations and addressed by former presidents of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), including Paramjit Singh Sarna, Manjit Singh GK and Harvinder Singh Sarna.