Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Clear AAP’s stand on UCC, SAD asks Punjab CM Mann

Clear AAP’s stand on UCC, SAD asks Punjab CM Mann

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 05, 2023 12:13 AM IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to ask Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal to clear the party’s stand on the proposed Uniform Civil Code

Chandigarh : The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to ask Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal to clear the party’s stand on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), stating this was necessary to end the “doublespeak” in the AAP central and Punjab units on this sensitive issue.

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to ask Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal to clear the party’s stand on the proposed Uniform Civil Code.
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to ask Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal to clear the party’s stand on the proposed Uniform Civil Code.

In a statement, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said: “It is shocking that the AAP wants to vote in favour of UCC the in the Rajya Sabha even as Bhagwant Mann is befooling Punjabis by stating that the party is against it in Punjab.”

“Earlier the AAP adopted the same deception on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal,” he added.

Sikh bodies reject UCC

Different Akali factions at a meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday rejected the UCC and demanded that the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Act, 2023, recently passed in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, be withdrawn.

The meeting was attending by different Sikhs organisations and addressed by former presidents of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), including Paramjit Singh Sarna, Manjit Singh GK and Harvinder Singh Sarna.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out