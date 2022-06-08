SAD delegation meets Punjab governor, raises concern over Majithia’s safety in jail
A delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday met Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit to raise concern over alleged threat to the life of former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who is lodged in the Patiala Central Jail.
The delegation further alleged that Majithia, who had surrendered earlier this year after being booked in a drugs case, could be implicated in another false case.
Comprising former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Majithia’s wife and MLA Ganieve Kaur, the delegation also sought removal of anti-drug special task force (STF) chief Harpreet Sidhu from the additional charge of ADGP (prisons).
The previous Congress government had booked Majithia in December last year on the basis of a status report submitted by Sidhu in the high court in 2018. Majithia and his party have time and again alleged that he had been falsely implicated in the case.
Briefing the media after meeting the governor, Harsimrat, who is Majithia’s sister, said: “My brother’s life is not secure in jail... There is danger of Bikram being eliminated or being entangled in another false case by planting something on his person”.
Ganieve said: “I have requested the governor to intervene and ensure justice to my family suffering due to the vendetta unleashed on him.” SAD leaders Gulzar Singh Ranike, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Manpreet Ayali were also part of the delegation.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
