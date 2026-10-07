‘Together, we will strive for more laurels’: Smriti Mandhana hails Harmanpreet Kaur's decade of leadership, before taking over as India's captain

India’s newly appointed all-format captain of the women’s team, Smriti Mandhana, paid tribute to the one leaving the post, Harmanpreet Kaur. The Indian opener hailed what Harmanpreet has achieved as a leader during her decade-long stint. Mandhana also made it clear that the change of guard does not mean the end of their journey together in Indian colours. Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana after winning the 2023 World Cup. (X Images)

India’s new skipper will take charge from the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. Before assuming the reins, she expressed her gratitude to the outgoing captain. Mandhana posted a message for Harmanpreet on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. She penned down her genuine admiration for Harmanpreet’s leadership, while also sending out a message that the two would continue working towards the same goal in a new era.

“It has been a pleasure playing with you for so many years. Ten years of your leadership have been fantastic, and together, we will strive to bring many more laurels for our nation,” Mandhana wrote. The message came a day after Harmanpreet Kaur announced her decision to step down as India’s captain across all formats. She revealed the decision through an Instagram post, bringing the curtain down on one of the most consequential leadership journeys in Indian cricket.