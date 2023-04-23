Take action against Cong leaders for ‘sheltering’ Ansari: SAD to CM Mann

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to explain why he was not taken any action against leaders of the previous Congress regime who had given ‘safe shelter’ to dreaded mafia don Mukhtar Ansari in Ropar jail on frivolous charges to prevent the Uttar Pradesh police from taking his custody. File photo of Mukhtar Ansari(HT_PRINT)

Addressing a press conference here, SAD senior leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said it was shocking that the CM had tried to play to the gallery by claiming that he would recover ₹55 lakh spent on lawyers hired by the previous Congress government to oppose custody demand of UP police when Ansari was lodged in the Ropar Central jail.

“The CM was silent on the criminal conspiracy behind the ‘shelter’ given to the mafia don in Punjab during the previous Congress regime. The recovery of ₹55 lakh is a small issue when compared to the fact that one state government worked against the interests of another and delayed justice in several cases registered against the mafia don in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Cheema said, “Is it true that action is not being taken in the case because some of these leaders have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now?”

Sukhbir seeks action against AAP MLA Goldy

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, while addressing a rally here, accused the AAP government in the state of providing patronage to families of its leaders who were allegedly involved in the infamous flesh trade case.

Badal demanded an independent judicial probe to establish if the entire racket and abuse of women involving family members of AAP legislator Jagdeep Kamboj ‘Goldy’ did not have his blessings. Goldy had defeated Sukhbir in the 2022 assembly polls winning from the Akali stronghold Jalalabad constituency by 30374 votes.

Goldy’s father Surinder Kamboj, 67, was booked in an extortion case by Fazilka police on Friday.

“This shameful episode involving AAP’s “Golden Boy” has embarrassed every household in Punjab. There is credible and irrefutable evidence that Goldy and his father have been thick as thieves in everything. The legislator’s claim that he had been estranged from his father rings hollow” Sukhbir said.

Badal also came down heavily against the ‘disgraceful and utterly unjustified’ harassment and humiliation heaped on Kirandeep Kaur, wife of the Waris Punjab de chief fugitive Amritpal Singh.

“Let the law take its course about those who face any charges but there is no justification for harassing and humiliating the innocent members of their families, especially women,” he said.