SAD demands CBI probe into leasing out shamlat land to health minister’s trust

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the prime shamlat land worth ₹100 crore leased to health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu in the name of a trust headed by him.

Seeking immediate cancellation of the trust deed, former minister Bikram Singh Majithia demanded the probe into the allotment of the prime land in Balongi area of Mohali to the trust by rural development and panchayats minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

“It is condemnable that even though the panchayats department had allowed the lease of 10.4 acres for the Bal Gopal Gau Basera society headed by Sidhu ostensibly for running a “gaushala”, it also sanctioned construction of a banquet hall and a diagnostic centre on the same piece of land,” he claimed in a statement.

The Akali leader alleged that the entire process smelled of a scam and the government should register a case of cheating against the health minister and members of the Trust as well as officials of the panchayats department responsible for this illegality.

Asserting that the SAD would move the court in case the government did not cancel the lease deed, Majithia alleged that due process was not followed in allowing the use of land at a throwaway lease price of ₹25,000 per acre. “This has been done despite the fact that the land is not suitable for establishment of a ‘gaushala’ which villagers felt should be closer to the village,” he added. Majithia also said that the SAD would not allow this takeover of public property for personal profit.