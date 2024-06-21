SAD fields Surjit Kaur for Jalandhar West bypoll

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced the candidature of Surjit Kaur while its former alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Binder Kumar Lakha for the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll. Voting for the Jalandhar West bypoll will be held on July 10.

SAD candidate Surjit Kaur is a two-time municipal councillor. The SAD has not contested the Jalandhar West assembly elections for the past over two decades as the seat was being allotted to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) under their seat-sharing formula when both the parties had an alliance since 1997 till 2020.

Lakha, who has been associated with the BSP for the past 25 years, is secretary of the party’s Jalandhar unit. He is contesting polls for the first time.

During the 2022 assembly polls, the SAD had joined hands with the BSP and allotted this seat to its coalition partner but the alliance candidate Anil Meena got only 4,125 votes. In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, SAD candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee, for whom the region was his stronghold once, got only 2,623 votes.