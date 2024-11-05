SAD holds protest over slow paddy procurement in Ludhiana

As part of state-wide protest by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) against issues surrounding paddy procurement and shortages of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer, the party’s local unit on Tuesday staged a protest outside the mini secretariat. SAD leaders during the protest in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

Led by senior Akali leaders Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Hira Singh Gabaria, Ranjit Singh Dhillon and district president Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, the protesters hit out at the policies and governance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government.

Criticising what they termed as ‘ineffective governance’ by the AAP government, party leaders said the various demographic sections of Punjab, particularly farmers, were suffering under AAP rule.

“Despite major festivals like Dussehra, Diwali and Gurpurb, farmers are stranded in markets, unable to return to their families due to the failures of this government,” said Grewal.

He accused the chief minister Bhagwant Maan-led administration of making ‘hollow’ promises to the public and failing to support farmers.

During the protest, leaders presented a memorandum to the deputy commissioner, urging the administration to address the pressing concerns of the state’s agricultural community.